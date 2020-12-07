This week in Congress: A look ahead at next year’s priorities

As members of Congress wrap up their work for 2020 this week, they’ll also be eyeing the work ahead in 2021.
Lawmakers on multiple committees — including the House Armed Services committee and both chamber’s veterans policy panels — will hold hearings this week that will serve as partial previews of priorities for the 117th Congress.
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has a hearing scheduled Wednesday looking at the issue of toxic exposure illnesses and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ response, an issue that is expected to get significant attention in the next congressional session. The panel and its Senate counterpart will also hold hearings this week on VA’s response to the ongoing pandemic, specifically discussing what veterans’ future needs.
The House Armed Services Committee will hear from members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, whose report will likely form the basis of significant Defense Department reform legislation next year.
And the House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a series of hearings this week looking at current and future U.S. policy in key regions across the globe.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m.— online hearing
Pandemic support
The committee will discuss legislative priorities for the 117th Congress and ongoing support for veterans amid the pandemic.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
U.S.-Balkans Policy
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and other outside experts will testify on recommendations for future U.S. policy in the Balkans.
Senate Commerce— 2:30 p.m. — 253 Russell
Coast Guard Arctic Operations
Coast Guard Vice Commandant Adm. Charles Ray will testify on service operations in the Arctic.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
VA’s pandemic response
Department officials will testify on VA’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing
Syria
Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn will testify on current U.S. policy regarding Syria.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210
Toxic exposures
Outside experts will testify on toxic exposure issues and VA’s response regarding benefits and care.
House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Fort Hood
Members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will detail their findings.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online event
Women Veterans
The Women Veterans Task Force will hold a roundtable discussing the results of its year-end report on VA’s response to women veterans’ needs.
Thursday, Dec. 10
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing
Taiwan
Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy towards Taiwan.
