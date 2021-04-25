This week in Congress: Biden’s first address to lawmakers

President Joe Biden will deliver a joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan among the possible topics to expect in the nationally-televised speech.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the speech (which is technically not a State of the Union address) will cover “building the economy back better, getting the pandemic under control, and addressing the challenges we face around the world.” The White House has not offered any other specifics.

But the recent announcement that all U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 is a likely discussion point, given the significance of the military move and the lingering questions among lawmakers about the decision.

The House chamber is typically packed for presidential addresses, but this year’s event will be limited in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only about 200 lawmakers and staff are expected to be in the room.

The April 28 event will also mark the 99th day in office for Biden.

Tuesday, April 27



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

DOD Management Challenges

Defense officials will testify on management challenges and changes related to the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Transportation — 11 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Innovation in U.S. Aerospace

Industry experts will testify on trends in the aerospace industry.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — G-50 Dirksen

U.S. Policy in Afghanistan

Zalmay Khalilzad, special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, will testify on the administration’s plans in Afghanistan.



Wednesday, April 28



Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 342 Dirksen Bldg.

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Coast Guard

Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Bonnie Jenkins to be under secretary for arms control at the State Department.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

DOD Audit

Douglas Glenn, deputy chief financial officer for the Department of Defense, and other officials will testify on the department’s financial readiness plans.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Special operations readiness

Defense officials will testify on challenges facing special operations forces and the fiscal 2022 budget request.

Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Defense Acquisition Reform

Defense officials will testify on defense acquisition reform plans related to the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 3 p.m. — 138 Dirksen Bldg.

VA Telehealth Program

Department officials will testify on changes to the VA telehealth program.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 216 Hart

Pending Legislation

Members will discuss several pending bills.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 562 Dirksen Bldg.

Nuclear Deterrence Policy

Defense officials will testify on the country’s nuclear deterrence policy.



Thursday, April 29



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific maritime security

Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy in the region.



Friday, April 30



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Technology and Information Warfare

Outside experts will testify on Defense Department cyber systems.



