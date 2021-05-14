Lawmakers propose $200 million for new Guard quick reaction force to aid Capitol security

The District of Columbia Air National Guard would receive $200 million to set up a quick reaction force of service members prepared to respond to any violence or threats on Capitol Hill under a $1.9 billion security supplemental unveiled by House leaders on Friday.

The package also includes nearly $521 million for unanticipated pay and operations cost for the still-ongoing Guard deployment to protect Congress in the wake of the attack on the Capitol building in January.

Those reimbursement costs nearly match the amount of money in the measure for future grounds security projects around the Capitol complex, to include retractable fencing designed to prevent a large surge of crowds onto the grounds during future protests or events.

Capitol needs a permanent Guard team in case of security emergencies, report says The quick response force could be staffed with Guardsmen on three-month rotations to the national Capitol region.

On Jan. 6, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump forced their way into the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt certification of last November’s presidential election results. Five people died as a result of the violence.

In the following weeks, nearly 26,000 National Guard troops were mobilized to provide security before and after the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden. A few thousand remain on site today, with their mission expected to end later this month.

However, a security review conducted earlier this year recommended a military quick reaction force for future threat events where Capitol Police resources may not be enough.

The supplemental proposes “a ground force equivalent of the 113th Wing within the District of Columbia Air National Guard at Joint Base Andrews, which defends National Capital Region airspace.”

No further details were provided. It is not clear if such a force would be staffed by individuals whose permanent residence is in the region or by rotations of troops from around the country.

The National Guard deployment has become increasingly controversial in recent months, with numerous Republican lawmakers complaining that the force remains stationed around the Capitol even though no credible threats to the campus have been made public for months.

Much of the campus also remains restricted to the public due to ongoing pandemic prevention efforts.

National Guard officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said she hopes the supplemental plan can be adopted quickly.

“The Jan. 6 insurrection caused tragic loss of life and many injuries, while leaving behind widespread physical damage to the Capitol Complex and emotional trauma for members, congressional employees, and the Capitol Police,” she said.

“This emergency supplemental appropriation addresses the direct costs of the insurrection and strengthens Capitol security for the future.”

Lawmakers are expected to consider the measure over the next few weeks.