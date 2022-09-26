Congress enters its final full week of work before the November elections with a short slate of hearings but a long list of unfinished business.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a 12-week budget extension by the end of the week in order to avoid a partial government shutdown that would begin on Oct. 1. The full year funding plan for fiscal 2023 is still unfinished, and serious negotiations on that plan likely won’t take place until after the election.

The House is scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. until mid-November, but the Senate’s break is only set to last one week before lawmakers return for a brief pre-election slate of work. Senate leaders have already said they’ll use floor time over that period to advance the annual defense authorization bill.

That must-pass legislation, which includes pay authorizations and spending policy items for the Defense Department, has already passed the House and is expected to be finalized before the end of December.

Wednesday, Sept. 28



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Russia sanctions

State and Treasury Department officials will testify on U.S. sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.



Senate Judiciary Committee — 10 a.m. — 226 Dirksen

War crimes

Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy and response on war crimes.



Senate Homeland Security — 11 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Pending business

The committee will consider several pending bills and nominations.



Thursday, Sept. 29



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Haiti

Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy towards Haiti.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — H210 Visitors Center

Suicide prevention

Veterans Affairs officials and outside experts will testify on veteran suicide prevention efforts.



Senate Homeland Security — 10:15 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Robert Shriver III to be deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management.





