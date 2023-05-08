House Armed Services Committee leaders will unveil the first outlines of their annual defense authorization bill this week, providing hints at their plans for defense spending and military training changes in fiscal 2024.

The defense policy bill is one of the few reliable pieces of legislation to advance through Congress annually, passing into law for more than six consecutive decades. It sets the parameters for military spending priorities, renews a host of pay and benefits authorizations, and includes hundreds of new program parameters and personnel rules.

The six sections of the bill to be released (and likely approved by subcommittees) this week will show just a few sections of the full measure to be marked up by the full committee later this month. But issues like scaling back diversity initiatives in military training and limits on defense abortion policies — topics expected to be major debate points this year — could be previewed in those early looks.

Both the House committee and its Senate counterpart are hoping to get their respective drafts of the legislation onto their respective chamber floors in June. But the ongoing fight between Republicans and Democrats over extending the nation’s debt ceiling could push that schedule back.

Tuesday, May 9

House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 390 Cannon

Electronic Health Records

Veterans Affairs Officials will testify on ongoing problems with the electronic health records modernization effort.



Senate Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 222 Russell

Missile Defense Activities

Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, and other defense leaders will testify on missile defense activities and the fiscal 2024 budget request.



Wednesday, May 10

Senate Foreign Relations — 9:45 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Sudan Conflict

State Department officials will testify on the current turmoil in Sudan and U.S. diplomatic response.



Senate Appropriations — 9 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H-210

Arms Exports

State and Defense Department officials will testify on U.S. arms exports to Australia and Britain.



Thursday, May 11

House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA Cyber panel markup

The subcommittee on cyber issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

NDAA Strategic Forces panel markup

The subcommittee on strategic forces issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

U.S. Shipbuilding Capacity

Navy officials will testify on U.S. shipbuilding capacity and the implications for national defense.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2253 Rayburn

Coast Guard Recruitment

Service officials will testify on recruiting and retention challenges.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA Seapower panel markup

The subcommittee on seapower issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 12 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

NDAA Personnel panel markup

The subcommittee on personnel issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA Tactical Air panel markup

The subcommittee on tactical air issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

NDAA Intelligence panel markup

The subcommittee on intelligence issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



Friday, May 12

House Armed Services — 8:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA Readiness panel markup

The subcommittee on readiness issues will vote on its section of the annual defense authorization bill.





