The Senate Armed Services Committee will mark up its draft of the annual defense authorization bill this week, but most of the work will take place behind closed doors and out of sight of the public.

Unlike the House Armed Services Committee — which held its markup of the measure during a daylong, public session last month — the Senate panel traditionally debates defense policy and budget issues in closed sessions.

This year, two subcommittees will hold legislative discussions in open hearings on Wednesday. The personnel panel has held public sessions to discuss their decisions for the last few years, while the seapower committee will break tradition by holding a public hearing this time.

The committee’s final draft is expected to be released by Friday. It will detail differences with the House version of the bill and set the outline for chamber negotiations for the rest of the summer. A final compromise is expected sometime this fall.

The defense authorization bill has passed through Congress for more than 60 years and is considered must-pass legislation by lawmakers because of the numerous pay and policy provisions it includes each year.

Tuesday, June 11 Senate Homeland Security — 3:30 p.m. — 342 Dirksen

Coast Guard Sexual Assault

Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan will testify on sexual assault and harassment prevention efforts in the service.



House Veterans' Affairs — 4:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Beneficiary Travel

Department officials will testify on problems with the beneficiary travel system.



Wednesday, June 12 House Appropriations — 9 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Foreign Operations

The full committee will mark up the annual State Department appropriations plan.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Western Hemisphere Competition

State Department officials will testify on great power competition issues in the Western Hemisphere.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard Recapitalization

Service officials will testify on recapitalization plans for the Coast Guard.



Senate Armed Services — 10:15 a.m. — 216 Hart

NDAA Personnel Issues

The subcommittee on personnel will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill in a public session.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Veterans Disability Ratings

Department officials will testify on problems with the disability ratings system.



House Oversight — 10:30 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

V-22 Osprey Program

Military officials will testify on the V-22 Osprey program.



Senate Armed Services — 10:45 a.m. — 216 Hart

NDAA Seapower Issues

The subcommittee on seapower will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill in a public session.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will consider several pending bills.



Thursday, June 13 House Appropriations Committee — 9 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Defense Appropriations

The full committee will mark up the annual Defense Department appropriations plan.



House Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Veteran Spinal Cord Injuries

Department officials and outside advocates will discuss challenges facing veterans with spinal cord injuries.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.