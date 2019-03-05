“Every Hero Sweats, Some Never Show It" is the slogan behind a new deodorant campaign highlighting the lesser-known struggles of the military-to-civilian transition.

A short video, released by Gillette Deodorant last week, features a deployed service member who must readjust to life back home when he returns. The company is also asking active-duty troops, veterans and military spouses to share their real-life transition stories on social media to spark online conversations around the issue.

“The campaign shows the duality that many service members experience — balancing commitments between work and family," Sara Saunders, an associate brand director at Gillette’s parent company, Procter & Gamble, said in a news release. “It also shows the struggle many face when they have to re-enter civilian life and find a job."

Gillette is also partnering with the nonprofit Operation Homefront to put personal hygiene products into the hands of military families in need. Various P&G personal care products, including Gillette, Secret, Old Spice and Olay, at an estimated value of $2.5 million, will be disseminated to the organization’s regional offices around the country, said Jill Eskin-Smith, vice president of corporate and foundation partnerships at Operation Homefront.