SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The last F-16 fighter plane is scheduled to fly from the Vermont Air National Guard Base at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington.

WCAX-TV reports the final F-16 flight from South Burlington is scheduled for April 6.

Vermont Air Guard officials say F-35 jets arriving at Burlington airport in 2019 The Vermont Air National Guard says 20 F-35 jets are coming to Burlington International Airport next year, despite opposition from local leaders.

While the F-16s are leaving, the Vermont Guard is preparing to accept delivery in September of F-35 fighter planes.

The Vermont Air Guard has undergone $160 million in upgrades to prepare for the arrival of the F-35.