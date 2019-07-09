A Texas airman was arrested in Ohio over the weekend in connection with the death of an Air Force recruiter who was shot in the head.

The body of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Hamrick, 42, an enlisted accessions recruiter assigned to the Cincinnati station of the 338th Recruiting Squadron, was found June 30 face down in a ditch with a single gunshot to the head about a half mile from his home in Tate Township, about 20 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

Hamrick’s wife, Angelina Hamrick, 32, was arrested over the weekend and charged with one count of aggravated murder, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Her boyfriend, Tech. Sgt. Michael Clark, 33, of Abilene, Texas, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Clark, who also used to live in Clermont County, is a B-1B Lancer phase inspection craftsman with the 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, according to the Air Force.

Both Angelina Hamrick and Clark appeared in the Clermont County Municipal Court Monday.

Angelina Hamrick pleaded not guilty when Magistrate Anita Bechmann pressed her on whether she understood the charges against her, ABC affiliate ABC affiliate WKRC reported. Clark has also pleaded not guilty.

They two remain in the Clermont County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Additional charges are expected after the cases are presented to a grand jury, according to WKRC.

Angelina Hamrick, left, has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of her husband, Tech. Sgt. Jason Hamrick. Another airman, Tech. Sgt. Michael Clark, right, has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office).

The Hamricks were in the process of getting a divorce and had three children, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hamrick told detectives she "conversed on a number of occasions about murdering Jason with her boyfriend,” although she also said Clark misunderstood what she meant, the Enquirer reported. Court documents state she reached out to Clark on June 28, the same day authorities believe Jason Hamrick was killed, and said, “I did it.”

Court documents indicate Clark also recounted discussions with Angelina Hamrick about plotting to kill her husband.

Dyess officials said they were aware that a service member at the base had been arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and that they would cooperate with the appropriate parties as the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office investigates the matter.