Three active-duty airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio sustained minor injuries early Sunday morning while evacuating from the scene of a mass shooting in nearby Dayton.

Col. Thomas Sherman, commander of Wright-Patt and the 88th Air Base Wing, said in a statement that the airmen were not directly injured by the shooter, but were hurt during the mass evacuation from the nightlife area. The airmen received treatment for their injuries, Sherman said.

“While we are profoundly grateful that none of our fellow airmen were seriously injured, the base and the entire community are heartbroken over this senseless taking of life,” Sherman said. “This community came together after the recent tornadoes and we will rise above once again. The entire Wright-Patt family will keep all in our thoughts and prayers as this community comes together to heal.”

Fort Bliss soldier hailed as hero in El Paso mall shooting Pvt. 1st Class Glendon Oakley Jr. helped evacuate children during the shooting, which killed at least 20 people.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said Sunday that nine people were killed and 27 were wounded in the shooting at a bar in the city’s Oregon District. Hours earlier, another gunman killed 20 and wounded dozens more in a shooting at a Wal Mart in El Paso, Texas.

A soldier from Fort Bliss in Texas, Pvt. 1st Class Glendon Oakley Jr., was hailed as a hero for helping children out of the mall during the Texas shooting.