The airman from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming who was found dead Tuesday morning was one of the victims in a double murder-suicide, the Cheyenne Police Department said Tuesday.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Brian Perkins, 46, met Amn. Abigail Smith, 24, and Michael Tolar, 44, in the parking lot of Romero Park in Cheyenne and shot them. Perkins then shot himself, police said.

FE Warren airman, two others found dead; murder suspected Amn. Abigail M. Smith was an electronic maintenance technician with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron.

The Cheyenne police are continuing to investigate, and are considering whether personal relationships were a motive for the murders. Romero Park is about three miles from F.E. Warren.