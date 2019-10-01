A 24-year-old airman from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and two civilians were found dead early Tuesday morning in a suspected murder.

Amn. Abigail Maxine Smith, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and the other two people were found dead off-base at about 12:05 a.m., F.E. Warren said in a news release.

Smith was an electronic maintenance technician with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron, who joined the Air Force in January 2016, said SrA Abbigayle Williams, a spokesman for the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren.

Air Force major in Texas charged with murder in death of wife An Air Force major based in San Antonio has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife.

Williams said additional information on the murder is not yet available. The Cheyenne Police Department, which is leading the investigation, has not yet returned calls requesting information.