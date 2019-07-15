SAN ANTONIO — An Air Force major based in San Antonio has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife, whom he reported missing in March.

Maj. Andre McDonald, 41, who works at a cyberwarfare unit at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.is being held at the Bexar County jail. Bail is set at $2 million.

Sheriff’s officials say they found the body of 29-year-old Andreen McDonald Thursday east of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

The body of Andreen McDonald, a San Antonio businesswoman, was found Thursday. Her husband, Maj. Andre McDonald, has been charged with her murder. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Days after she disappeared, deputies searched wooded areas in north Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said in March. Authorities said in March that they hadn’t questioned the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, who has autism and is mostly nonverbal, but the arrest warrant notes that the young girl had essentially re-enacted how her father disposed of her mother’s body, KSAT-12, the local ABS affiliate, reported.

Andre McDonald reported his wife missing March 1 and was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence after authorities determined he bought a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a “burn barrel” a day later.

Court records show investigators also found blood and hair in the couple's bathroom.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on McDonald’s behalf.