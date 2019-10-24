SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont Air National Guard spokesman says they’ve received fewer noise complaints than they expected after last month’s arrival of the first two F-35 fighter planes.

Capt. Mikel Arcovitch said Thursday the Guard received complaints about the jets when they arrived Sept. 19 and they have since received a few more. He did not have the exact numbers.

The F-35s are louder than their F-16 predecessors.

An Air National Guard base in Madison, Wisconsin, could receive 20 F-35s in a few years and a group from Wisconsin is in South Burlington to learn more about the F-35s.