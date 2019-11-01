It seems someone at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico may have gone as Walter White for Halloween.

Some trick-or-treaters going door to door in Kirtland’s on-base residential area last night ended up with small plastic pill baggies containing a crystalline blue substance, Kirtland spokeswoman Eva Blaylock confirmed to Air Force Times Friday. Although the substance resembles the “blue sky” crystal methamphetamine cooked up by the antihero of the show “Breaking Bad” — which was set in nearby Albuquerque — Blaylock said it is believed to be rock candy, and there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from consuming it.

But the Office of Special Investigations at Kirtland isn’t laughing. Blaylock said OSI is testing to confirm exactly what the substance is “out of an abundance of caution,” and is investigating to determine who handed it out.

Blaylock said it is not yet clear whether OSI has identified a suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who received the dubious candy to bring it to their office for examination, she said.

Another Kirtland resident posted a photo of the substance on the private Facebook group “Kirtland AFB Spouses and Members” Friday morning, and said someone in Village 3 there handed it out.

“I did not think [this] was a funny joke to play on kids and teenagers,” the resident wrote. “Especially when we are struggling with drug addiction across the country.”

Blaylock said base officials called OSI immediately after becoming aware of the social media post.

“OSI takes any perceived threat seriously,” Blaylock said.