Your Military

Air Force Academy cadet to be discharged after cocaine plea

27 minutes ago
The Cadet Chapel and Polaris Hall are reflected in a puddle created by melting snow on the Terrazzo on March 29, 2019, at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)

A senior cadet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be discharged from the Air Force after pleading guilty to wrongful use of cocaine as part of a pre-trial agreement.

The academy said in a release that Cadet 1st Class Kyler Ehm pleaded guilty on June 9 to one charge and four specifications of violating Article 112a of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

In Thursday’s release, the academy said the military judge accepted Ehm’s plea and sentenced him to a reprimand, pay forfeiture of $700 per month for four months, and two-month confinement.

In a follow-up email Friday, academy spokesman Mike Slater said Ehm will be discharged.

The convening authority in Ehm’s court-martial, who reached the pre-trial agreement with the cadet, was academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria.

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments