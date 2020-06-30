Your Military

Airman found dead at RAF Mildenhall

39 minutes ago
Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, left, inspects a 100th Security Forces Squadron patrolman as he references his checklist as the on-scene commander during a mission assurance exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, in August 2018. Johnson died at his off-base home Saturday. (Airman 1st Class Brandon Esau/Air Force)

A security forces airman assigned to RAF Mildenhall, England, was found dead at his off-base home late Saturday night local time, according to base officials.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah D. Johnson was found unresponsive at his off base residence, Col. Troy Pananon, commander of RAF Mildenhall, told Air Force Times. Fellow airmen tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail. He was then taken to the Suffolk County coroner.

“We are unsure of the cause of death at this time,” Pananon said Monday. “We will know more after an autopsy.”

Johnson served as flight sergeant for the 100th Security Forces Squadron at Mildenhall. He entered the Air Force in October 2013 and his decorations include two Air Force Achievement medals.

Johnson “was truly an amazing Airman, leader and friend to everyone he met,” Pananon said. He was a “selfless servant and professional — great Defender. We will truly miss him.”

About
Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments