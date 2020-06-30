Airman found dead at RAF Mildenhall

A security forces airman assigned to RAF Mildenhall, England, was found dead at his off-base home late Saturday night local time, according to base officials.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah D. Johnson was found unresponsive at his off base residence, Col. Troy Pananon, commander of RAF Mildenhall, told Air Force Times. Fellow airmen tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail. He was then taken to the Suffolk County coroner.

“We are unsure of the cause of death at this time,” Pananon said Monday. “We will know more after an autopsy.”

Johnson served as flight sergeant for the 100th Security Forces Squadron at Mildenhall. He entered the Air Force in October 2013 and his decorations include two Air Force Achievement medals.

Johnson “was truly an amazing Airman, leader and friend to everyone he met,” Pananon said. He was a “selfless servant and professional — great Defender. We will truly miss him.”