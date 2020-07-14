Missing Osan airman returns safely after five days

Staff Sgt. Tristan Blake Jarvis, an airman at Osan Air Base in South Korea who was reported absent from duty July 9, has been found and is safe.

In a release Tuesday, Osan said that Jarvis, of the 51st Force Support Squadron, safely reported in at the base at about 4:15 p.m. that day.

“Team Osan is grateful to have Staff Sgt. Jarvis return to his Mustang family,” Col. John Gonzales, commander of Osan’s 51st Fighter Wing, said in the release. “We want to thank our security forces teams, the Korean National Police, our Republic of Korea community partners, and the base community for quickly coming together and helping us locate him safely.”

Before his disappearance, Jarvis was last seen near Osan’s fitness center the afternoon of July 8. Osan reported him absent the next day and began search operations.