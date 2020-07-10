Osan airman missing; base seeks help finding him

Osan Air Base in South Korea is searching for one of its airmen who was last seen Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Tristan Blake Jarvis, who is part of the 51st Force Support Squadron at Osan, was last seen near the Osan Fitness Center at about 1:15 p.m. He was reported absent from his unit Thursday, and Osan put out a release about his disappearance that day.

“It is our duty to protect and support our airmen, and we are putting all of our resources behind the search for Staff Sgt. Jarvis,” said Col. John Gonzales, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing, in a news release. “Our security forces teams are working closely with [Korean National Police] to identify his location and bring him back safe. Staff Sgt. Jarvis is a member of the Mustang family, and we urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.”

Osan’s leadership is working with the 51st Security Forces Squadron, the Office of Special Investigations and the Korean National Police to find Jarvis.

The investigation is ongoing. Osan asked that anyone with information about Jarvis’s whereabouts contact the Osan Law Enforcement Desk at 0505-784-5515, or the Korean National Police by dialing 112.