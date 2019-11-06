A search was ongoing in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday evening for an airman who went missing during a jump training exercise, the 24th Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, said.

In a release, the 24th SOW said the airman exited his aircraft during the training scenario about four miles south of Hurlburt.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that the Coast Guard was also involved in the search, and that the airman fell out of a C-130.

The 24th SOW said more details will be released as they become available.