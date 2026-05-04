Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines subsidiary, exited the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by U.S. military assets on Monday.

American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X on Monday.

Some 20% of the world’s oil passed through that vital maritime chokepoint prior to its virtual closure following the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.

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“As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said Monday on X, adding that U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are operating in the Gulf under a directive called “Project Freedom.”

Maersk said the transit of the Alliance Fairfax was completed without incident and that all crew were safe and unharmed.

Maersk bought Virginia-based Farrell Lines in 2007, the U.S. vehicle carrier operator said.

The Alliance Fairfax was among hundreds of ships stranded in the Gulf with the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early March.

At least one other U.S.-flagged vessel remains in the Gulf area.