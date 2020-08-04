Your Military

Watch Pence ceremonially swear in Gen. ‘CQ’ Brown as next Air Force chief of staff

1 hour ago
Vice President Mike Pence swears in Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, the Air Force's next chief of staff, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday, as President Trump and Brown's wife, Sharene, look on. (Screenshot from Twitter)

Vice President Mike Pence ceremonially swore in Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, the Air Force’s next chief of staff, in the Oval Office late Tuesday afternoon.

With his wife, Sharene, by his side and President Trump looking on, Brown — who will be the first Black military service chief in the history of the United States — raised his hand and swore the Oath of Office.

“President @realDonaldTrump & I have every confidence our Air Force will only grow stronger under General Brown’s leadership!” Pence tweeted.

Brown will officially take command of the Air Force as its 22nd chief of staff in a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Thursday morning, at which current Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein will retire.

Before the ceremony, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams tweeted a photo of he and Brown, both wearing masks, and congratulated him. Adams noted that “whether a General or an Admiral [wearing face masks] is a strong and patriotic look!”

Brown was previously head of Pacific Air Forces, and is a decorated and experienced F-16 pilot.

