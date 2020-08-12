Air Force helicopter shot while flying over Virginia; crew member injured

An Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopter was forced to conduct an emergency landing at a local airport in Manassas, Virginia, Monday after being shot from the ground.

A crew member received a minor injury, and the helicopter — which was on a routine training mission and is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland — was damaged, an Andrews spokesman said in an email.

McClatchy first reported the incident on Wednesday.

Air Force helicopter makes unplanned visit to middle school An Air Force UH-1 “Huey” had to make a landing because of a possible mechanical emergency.

The FBI is investigating the incident, along with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Andrews said, and the initial findings are that a bullet struck the aircraft.

Richard Allabaugh, the airport operations officer at Manassas Regional Airport, said in an interview that the airport’s tower alerted them at about 12:20 p.m. that a military helicopter was coming in with an in-flight emergency.

One person aboard the helicopter had a bleeding hand, Allabaugh said the tower reported.

At 12:43, Andrews said, the helicopter landed safely. Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, Allabaugh said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The FBI’s Washington field office said in a statement that it dispatched special agents and its Evidence Response Team to the airport after receiving reports that a helicopter had been shot at from the ground nearby.

The FBI said its field office “is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The injured man in the helicopter was treated and released at a hospital, the FBI said.

The FBI asked that anyone near the area at the time of the incident, who may have information, call the Washington field office at 202-278-2000.