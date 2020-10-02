Senate confirms Allvin to be Air Force vice chief

Lt. Gen. David Allvin was confirmed by the Senate to be the Air Force’s next vice chief of staff in a late-night vote Wednesday.

Allvin’s nomination to become vice chief and receive his fourth star was approved unanimously.

In a Thursday release, Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown applauded Allvin’s confirmation.

“I could not be more pleased with the confirmation of Gen. Allvin as the new vice chief of staff,” Brown said. “When it comes to leading at the highest levels of joint strategy and policy, and as someone who sets the standard for critical collaboration with our allies and partners, there is no one more qualified for the role of vice chief.”

Allvin will succeed the current vice chief, Gen. Seve Wilson, who is expected to retire after 39 years in uniform. Wilson has served in his role since July 2016 and is the longest-serving vice chief in Air Force history.

Allvin now serves director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, and is a senior member of the United States delegation to the United Nations Military Staff Committee.

He is a command pilot with more than 4,600 flight hours in more than 30 aircraft, including the F-15, F-16, KC-135, C-17 and C-130. He has 800 flight hours as a test pilot.

His past commands include the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma from 2007 to 2009. Allvin also commanded the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2010 and 2011, during which time he also served as the commanding general of NATO Air Training Command.

Allvin also commanded the 618th Air and Space Operations Center at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and served as director of strategy, plans and policy at U.S. European Command’s headquarters at Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany.

He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1986.