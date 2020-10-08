Chief Bass: Disrespect of fellow airmen must stop — now

Your Military

Air Force Capt. Monica Clements and Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang pose for a photo June 30 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass reached out to Fejerang after she wrote a commentary for Air Force Times about the abuse and lewd comments she and her sister received after a story about them, written by Air Force public affairs, appeared on the People of the Deid Facebook page (Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles/Air Force)

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass on Thursday delivered a strong message to airmen who think it’s funny to harass or disrespect their fellow airmen: “Respect is non-negotiable.”

In a series of tweets and on her Facebook page, Bass responded to a Sept. 4 op-ed in Air Force Times by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang about the harassment she and her sister received after the Air Force wrote a story about them deploying together to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Air Force Capt. Monica Clements, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang pose for a photo, June 30, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Clements arrived at Al Udeid in October 2019, and is completing a nine-month deployment as her sister starts hers. (Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles/Air Force)
Demanding positive change

After enduring online harassment after being featured in an article about siblings who serve, an Air Force staff sergeant says in this commentary that the military must not tolerate negative and harassing comments.

Fejerang wrote that she and her sister, Capt. Monica Clements, were excited to see the story of their “sisterly bond” told, and eagerly shared the article on their social media pages. But other “troll” sites focusing on smaller military units or communities, such as “People of the Deid," also began to share and mock the article, Fejerang said.

Fejerang wasn’t surprised by the sexual harassment and lewd insinuations that followed in the comment sections, she said.

“I’m used to those,” she wrote. “I’m conditioned to expect those anytime a woman on the cover of a story that doesn’t include some overt, heroic act is plastered onto Facebook. That’s the unfortunate culture that we have created — one where women must earn their keep by tolerating sexual harassment.”

But what truly dismayed Fejerang was the “victim-blaming” comments from professionals and people close to her, who implied the people who published or posted the story were to blame for inviting the inappropriate comments — not those who made the comments themselves.

In her tweet thread, Bass said that she had her staff put her in touch with Fejerang after she read the op-ed several weeks ago. Bass said she applauded Fejerang for how she and her sister handled “being disrespected by our brothers and sisters in arms,” and apologized for how their fellow service members behaved.

Chief Master Sgt. Joanne Bass, then the command chief master sergeant for the Second Air Force, talks to students at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, in November 2019 Bass, who is now the chief master sergeant of the Air Force, wrote on her Facebook page Thursday about the importance of respect between airmen. (Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger/Air Force)
“RESPECT is foundational to our profession,” Bass tweeted. “It’s an imperative. We all have a personal responsibility to respect others and respect ourselves."

The Air Force needs a culture “that embraces diversity and is deliberate about inclusion,” Bass wrote, and “where our Airmen can focus on the profession of arms that they willingly chose to serve. And a culture where our Airmen are valued, respected, and see a future for themselves.”

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

