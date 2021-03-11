Another lawsuit challenges locating F-35s at Wisconsin’s Truax Field

MADISON, Wis. — A group that opposes to basing the new F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison has filed a second lawsuit challenging the military’s environmental review.

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court alleging the Air Force and National Guard Bureau failed to follow the law when it considered the impacts of its decision to locate the jets at the 115th Fighter Wing.

The F-35 jets will replace the aging fleet of F-16s beginning in 2023.

The nonprofit group said the military didn’t adequately consider the impact of noise, air and groundwater pollution that could result from the fleet.

“Truax is the worst location for these fighter jets,” said Steven Klafka, an environmental engineer and member of Safe Skies, tells the Wisconsin State Journal.

Spokespeople for the Air Force and National Guard Bureau declined to comment on the litigation.

As Air Force mulls Truax F-35s, locals hope to sway opinion With unanswered questions and increasingly vocal opposition from some residents, Madison's City Council has asked the Air Force to potentially reconsider Truax Field as a preferred site for a squadron of F-35 fighters, while 15 Dane County supervisors have signed a letter opposing the jets.

A previous lawsuit filed by the group in December against the National Guard Bureau challenges its separate environmental review of the construction projects associated with the new jets, including aircraft shelters and a flight simulator building.

Safe Skies asked the U.S. District Court of Western Wisconsin to block construction until the National Guard does a more thorough review of those projects.