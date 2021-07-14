Ex-Air Force master sergeant sentenced to prison in drugs, guns case

LAS VEGAS — A former Air Force master sergeant assigned to Nellis Air Force Base has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges. He had faced the possibility of life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada said former Master Sgt. Michael Reimers, 41, of Las Vegas was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in April to one count each of distribution of a controlled substance and engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

A military judge found Reimers guilty in a general court-martial on March 11. His sentence: 84 months of confinement, a six-grade demotion from master sergeant to airman basic, and a dishonorable discharge.

According to prosecutors, Reimers in 2019 sold large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine to various buyers and also sold an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and a shotgun to the same buyers. He was arrested that same year.

The office said the case was investigated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Las Vegas Metro and Henderson police departments.