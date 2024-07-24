Although you likely won’t see them squatting or powerlifting outside Earth’s atmosphere, members of the newest military service, just like troops across the soil- and water-bound armed forces, are still expected to remain in shape.

Considering that Space Force personnel may spend more time tracking satellites, space debris and hostile missiles than engaging in physical combat, the service is encouraging its guardians to take a more holistic health approach.

“It’s a more comprehensive and malleable approach to overall health and wellness, to include physical fitness and public health and prevention,” Christine Heit, a Space Force Headquarters holistic health approach lead, said in a recent release.

In the years since its creation in 2019, Space Force has taken steps to ensure guardians maintain certain standards while also enforcing a well-rounded attitude toward fitness.

Guardians in the service must adhere to body composition program standards, which were updated last year.

“To assess body composition, the Space Force uses waist-to-height ratio,” Carl Sheppard, U.S. Space Force Headquarters holistic health and senior human performance advisor, said in the release.

“What we know from scientific literature is that excess abdominal fat, especially when it is stored deeper in the abdomen next to our organs, is a much more significant indicator for the risk of acquiring obesity-related preventable disease and injury, than body fat percentage alone,” he added.

The service is also implementing “Guardian Resilience Teams” at each of its bases that will employ a host of staff meant to assist troops on their wellness journeys, including certified strength and conditioning specialists, licensed mental health care providers and physical therapists.

John Hofman discusses proper form with Tyrone Roach, engineering specialist at the Aerospace Corporation. (Van D. Ha/Space Force)

There are also plans for a virtual team to help geographically separated units and remote guardians.

“The purpose of the Guardian Resilience Teams is to make sure U.S. Space Force service members have the kind of support they need not just to be physically fit … but also, mentally and emotionally ready to perform at the highest level,” John Hofman, a certified strength and conditioning specialist at Los Angeles Air Force Base, said in the release.

The Air Force Research Laboratory began a two-year study in 2023 to assess the use of wearable fitness devices that measure the physical activity of guardians.

“Our guardians need to be mentally and physically ready to meet the unique demands of Space,” Dr. Tim Stearns, a member of the Los Angeles Air Force Base Guardian resiliency team, said in the release.

“A physically stronger guardian is a more resilient guardian, and a resilient guardian is a guardian ready to dominate in the Space Domain and in life.”

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media