Military and local police are searching for a missing soldier assigned to 7th Special Forces Group in Crestview, Florida.

The search began after Sgt. Greco Antoine Tucker Jr., 23, failed to report for duty Monday morning. He was last heard from Friday.

Tucker “is currently unaccounted for and is not on pass or leave,” Col. Patrick Colloton, 7th Group commander, said in a statement. “Sgt. Tucker is a valued member of the 7th SFG(A) team, and we will do everything we can to facilitate the Crestview Police Department’s investigation.”

Tucker’s Crestview home showed no signs of forced entry, and his personal property was still in place, according to police.

However, his 2014 four-door, white Dodge Charger SE sedan was gone, officers said.

“It is possible he left the area,” Crestview Police Commander Ray Harp said. “He hasn’t reported to work, or to family or friends. It is very out of character for him.”

“We’re looking into the circumstances of Sgt. Tucker’s disappearance to determine if he left on his own accord,” Harp added. “At this point in the investigation, we don’t have any indications of foul play.”

Crestview Police told Army Times that its Investigations Division obtained search warrants for Tucker’s apartment and his electronics, to include phone and computer. The police also filed a subpoena for his bank and financial records.

“We have been interviewing his family, friends and coworkers,” a spokesperson for Crestview Police said. “We have also been checking regional airports and airport parking lots, and have listed Sgt. Tucker on nationwide missing people services. Nothing yet."

Members of 7th Group described Tucker as an exemplary soldier, according to police officers.

Military and law enforcement officials are asking that anyone who spots Tucker — possibly in his white Dodge Charger with Florida tag number 044-QCF — contact the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-3544.

Those outside Crestview city limits should contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400.