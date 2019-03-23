The Pentagon has released the identities of two U.S. soldiers from Fort Carson, Colo., killed in northern Afghanistan Friday.

Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, and Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, died from wounds sustained during combat operations in Kunduz province, Afghanistan.

Both soldiers were killed as a result of small arms fire, according to U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

Lindsay, a Green Beret from Cortez, Colo., was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group.

Collette, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist from Lancaster, Ohio, was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group.

Lindsay enlisted in the Army in July 2004. He graduated Special Forces Qualification Course in July 2006 and was assigned to 10th Group.

Lindsay’s Special Forces "family is deeply saddened at the loss,” Col. Lawrence Ferguson, 10th Group commander, said in a statement.

“Will was one of the best in our formation, with more than a decade of service in the Regiment at all levels of noncommissioned officer leadership," Ferguson said. "We will focus now on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colorado, died March 22, 2019, in Kunduz, Afghanistan. (Army/Courtesy Photo)

Collette had been in the Army since November 2010, and stationed at Fort Carson since June 2012.

Afghanistan was his first deployment.

“The 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) is deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Joseph P. Collette. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends,” Col. David Green, commander of 71st Ordnance Group, said in a statement.

Collete arrived in Afghanistan Dec. 27. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Badge and the Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge.

Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, died March 22, of wounds sustained when his unit encountered enemy fire while serving in Afghanistan. (Army/Courtesy Photo)

Lindsay’s deployments include five tours to Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn; to Tajikistan in 2016 supporting the Counter-Narcotics Terrorism mission; and Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Lindsay attended static-line and military free-fall parachute training. He also graduated from a range of other special operations training programs, including Special Operations Target Interdiction Course and Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant Course.

Lindsay’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, a Purple Heart, the NATO Medal, the Special Forces Tab, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge, the Master Parachutist Badge and the Chilean Airborne Wings.