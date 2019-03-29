The commander of Fort Hood and III Corps is making his way to Training and Doctrine Command, according to a Friday Army release.
Lt. Gen. Paul Funk’s nomination for a fourth star and appointment to lead the home of Army training and education was confirmed Thursday by the Senate, according to the Fort Hood release.
“Lt. Gen. Funk is honored to be confirmed for his fourth star and looks forward to leading soldiers as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command,” Col. Myles Caggins, his spokesman, said in the release. “He and Dr. Beth Funk remain focused on III Corps and Fort Hood.”
A date for change of command has not been announced.
Funk has served at Fort Hood since March 2017. He has also served as commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.
He will replace Gen. Stephen Townsend, who assumed command of TRADOC last March.
Army vice chief nominated to replace Milley, likely headed to joint chiefs chairman
Army Vice of Chief Gen. James McConville has been nominated to be the Army's top officer.
The announcement comes the same week that President Trump sent a nomination for Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville to replace Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Trump’s pick for the next chairman of the joint chiefs, later this year.
No announcements have been made on Townsend’s next assignment.
