A 1st Armored Division noncommissioned officer is facing charges in the death of his NCO wife, according to a Monday release from Fort Bliss, Texas.
Sgt. Lance Colbert, 29, faces charges of murder, communicating threats, stalking and indecent language related to the death of his wife, 28-year-old Staff Sgt. Amy Colbert, on April 6, spokesman Guy Volb said in a statement.
"He remains in military custody and a preliminary court hearing has not been set,” Volb added.
Here’s what you need to know about the biggest update to UCMJ in decades
The services unveiled big changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice with the new year.
Amy Colbert, a heavy vehicle driver, had recently returned from a deployment to Kuwait, Fort Bliss spokeswoman Maj. Allie Payne told Army Times on April 12.
Both Colberts were assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.
A Fort Bliss soldier is dead, and her husband has been arrested
A Fort Bliss soldier is in custody in connection with the death of his wife, also a soldier.
Comments