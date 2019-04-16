A 1st Armored Division noncommissioned officer is facing charges in the death of his NCO wife, according to a Monday release from Fort Bliss, Texas.

Sgt. Lance Colbert, 29, faces charges of murder, communicating threats, stalking and indecent language related to the death of his wife, 28-year-old Staff Sgt. Amy Colbert, on April 6, spokesman Guy Volb said in a statement.

"He remains in military custody and a preliminary court hearing has not been set,” Volb added.

Amy Colbert, a heavy vehicle driver, had recently returned from a deployment to Kuwait, Fort Bliss spokeswoman Maj. Allie Payne told Army Times on April 12.

Both Colberts were assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.