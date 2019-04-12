Someone has been arrested in the suspected murder of Staff Sgt. Amy Colbert, 28, who died Saturday at Fort Bliss, Texas, — her husband.

Sgt. Lance Colbert, 29, is in military custody as Army Criminal Investigation Command continues to work the case, a Fort Bliss spokeswoman confirmed to Army Times on Friday.

“On behalf of the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, our thoughts and prayers go out to both the Family and the Sustainment Brigade at this difficult time,” Maj. Allie Payne said in a statement. “The brigade will continue to provide all necessary services to both the family and soldiers who knew the deceased.”

Both Colberts were heavy vehicle drivers, Payne confirmed, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, though serving in different battalions.

Amy Colbert had recently returned from a deployment to Kuwait, Payne added, and was serving as a chemical equipment repairer. She was posthumously promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant.