Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, from Richmond, Kentucky, died Saturday in Iraq, the Defense Department announced on Sunday.

Riley died in Nineveh province in a non-combat related incident, according to the DoD announcement.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Riley was a 13J fire control specialist on his first deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Lt. Col. Martin L. O’Donnell, spokesman for the 101st Airborne, said on Sunday.

Riley enlisted in the service in October 2016. He was promoted to the rank of specialist in October 2018 and arrived in Iraq in December, O’Donnell said.

The incident is under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by Ryan’s passing," Col. Derek Thomson, commander of 1st BCT, 101st Airborne, said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family as together we mourn the loss of our brother-in-arms. As we grieve this tragic loss, we will also draw strength from his memory as his mates continue to build the capacity of the Iraqi Army and enable the defeat of ISIS.”

Riley’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Combat Action Badge.