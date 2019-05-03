An Army Criminal Investigation Command special agent collapsed and died during a physical fitness test on Tuesday, according to a Friday release from the U.S. Military Academy in New York.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Liquat Khan, 51, collapsed during a run at West Point and was pronounced dead at Keller Army Community Hospital, the release said.

“Words cannot express how saddened and deeply affected we are by Special Agent Khan’s death,” Maj. Gen. David Glaser, head of U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the provost marshal general of the Army, said in the release. “He joined the Army after 9/11 because he wanted to serve the country that had given so much to him and his family. He was a patriot, a true professional, an incredible special agent and he will be sorely missed.”

His cause of death is under investigation, the release said, but foul play is not suspected.

Khan, a 15-year veteran of CID, had been assigned to West Point since June, his third tour at the academy. He was also an Army special agent during two combat deployments.