A soldier has died of wounds he suffered in a non-combat incident in Afghanistan, the Defense Department announced Tuesday.

Spc. Miguel L. Holmes, 22, from Hinesville, Georgia, died Monday in Nangarhar province, the statement said.

Holmes was assigned to 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Savannah, Georgia. He was deployed supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

No other details about the incident were available on Tuesday and his cause of death was not released.

“Spc. Holmes’ death is currently under investigation. We will release additional information as it becomes available,” Lt. Col. Jeff Freeman, spokesman for the Georgia National Guard in Marietta, Georgia, told Army Times.

Several service members have died in non-combat incidents in recent weeks.

Pfc. Michael A. Thomason died in Kobani, near the Syrian-Turkish border, April 29 while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the international coalition to defeat the Islamic State.

Thomason, 28, was an infantryman with 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to division spokesman Lt. Col. Martin L. O’Donnell.

