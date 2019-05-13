When the Class of 2019 graduates at West Point later this month, the commencement speaker will be Vice President Mike Pence.

He will address the cadets at their ceremony on Saturday, May 25, the U.S. Military Academy announced Monday.

More than 950 cadets are expected to receive their commissions as Army second lieutenants.

This will be Pence’s second visit to West Point, and his first time speaking at the graduation, the announcement said.

Dunford urges West Point graduates to embrace change The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff urged graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday to “embrace the constant changes” facing the military as the best route to success.

Retired Col. Doniphan Carter of the Class of 1944 is scheduled to take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Thayer Statue on Tuesday, May 21. He will be the most senior graduate in attendance, the announcement said.

Last year, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was the speaker for the Class of 2018 at West Point.

Two years ago, the graduation speaker at West Point was Defense Secretary James Mattis, who has since resigned.