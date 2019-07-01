Another 10th Special Forces Group soldier out of Fort Carson, Colorado, died in Afghanistan over the weekend.

Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, a Green Beret medical sergeant from Ogden, Utah, died Sunday from non-combat related injuries in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Army officials announced Monday.

The cause of death was not released and an investigation is ongoing, Pentagon officials said.

“A skilled soldier with three combat deployments, Robbins will always be remembered,” said Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson, 10th Group commander, in a statement.

“We mourn the tragic passing of Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins. The 10th Special Forces Group has paid a heavy toll in recent days. While we mourn, we will support Sgt. 1st Class Robbins’ Family and honor his service,” Ferguson added.

Robbins’ death comes days after Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, of the 10th Special Forces Group and Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of the 79th Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, Texas died in Afghanistan from injuries sustained in a small arms fire.

Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, also from 10th Group, was killed in combat operations in March.

Robbins was born on Aug. 18, 1987, in San Diego. He joined the Army in June 2006 and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division as an infantryman, Army Special Operations Command said in a statement.

He deployed with the 101st to Iraq in 2007.

Robbins completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 10th Group in 2016. He then deployed twice to Afghanistan with his new unit in 2017 and 2019.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device and one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.