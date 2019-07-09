ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first African American and female leader of the Maryland National Guard is retiring, and Gov. Larry Hogan has chosen a successor.

Maj. Gen. Linda Singh announced Tuesday she plans to retire this summer.

Maryland National Guard first state with all-female command For the first time, a state's National Guard command staff is entirely female. The Maryland National Guard's four top leaders are all women, and three are African American.

Hogan appointed her to the job in January 2015. She has led more than 5,500 soldiers and airmen under her command and more than 1,000 full-time federal and state employees ready to respond in an emergency.

Hogan has named Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen to be the next adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. He is returning to the state after serving with the U.S. Army’s Futures Command in Austin, Texas.