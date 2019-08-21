Army soldiers are being exposed to a deck of playing cards depicting Iranian weaponry to get a better sense of Iran’s weapons stockpile, according to a new report.

The Federation of American Scientists reports that the Army has introduced the deck of cards, the Iran edition of the service’s Worldwide Equipment Identification Cards, with the likely purpose of educating soldiers so they can identify the weapons better in combat.

The cards include information about the main weapon included in a weapons system, the range of that main weapon, and the weapon system’s nomenclature.

A sample of one of the cards (Federation of American Scientists)

The Federation of American Scientists says the Army has already introduced decks of playing cards with Chinese and Russian weapons, and that another set featuring North Korean weapons is in the works.