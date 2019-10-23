The West Point cadet who was missing since Friday has been found dead at the academy.

Cadet Kade Kurita, 20, was found dead Tuesday at 9:47p.m. at West Point after a five-day search, the academy announced in a release.

“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends,” Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, superintendent of the academy, said in the release.

Kurita was reported missing Friday, Oct. 18, at about 5:30 p.m. when he failed to report for a military skills competition.

The cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to the release. No other details were released as of Wednesday morning.

The search for the cadet and a missing M4 rifle involved local, state and federal agencies including the Coast Guard and a military police company from Fort Drum, New York.

“I would like to thank the N.Y. State police and the 23rd MP Company along with partners,” Williams said. “They exhibited exceptional professionalism as demonstrated by their tremendous efforts in searching for Cadet Kurita.”

Soldiers arrive at West Point to join search for missing cadet Members of a military police unit arrive at West Point as the search for a missing cadet and an M4 rifle enters its fifth day.