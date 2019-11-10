MARION, Ohio — The remains of a soldier who died during the Korean War have been identified as an Ohio teenager.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Army Pfc. Karl L. Dye of Marion were accounted for Dec. 3, 2018.

The agency says the 17-year-old Dye was a member of Battery B, 52nd Field Artillery Battalion, 24th Infantry Division in the summer of 1950 near Taejon, South Korea. He was reported missing July 16, 1950, after an ambulance he was in reportedly encountered an enemy roadblock.

Dye was identified following 2017 testing of remains initially declared unidentifiable after they were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in the 1950s.

Dye will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. No date has been set.