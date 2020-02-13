Soldier dies at Bagram in non-combat incident

The Pentagon has identified a soldier who died at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball died in a non-combat related incident, the Defense Department said in a press release, adding that the incident is under investigation.

Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, out of Fort Drum, New York.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of SPC Branden Kimball during this very difficult time," division spokesman Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper said in a statement. "The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of SPC Kimball, he will be missed from our formations.”

The 21-year-old Kimball was a native of Central Point, Oregon. He served as an aircraft structural repairer while in the service.

Kimball joined the Army in August 2016 and following basic combat training and advanced individual training, he was assigned to 10th Mountain Division.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The deceased soldier is survived by his mother.

The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade replaced the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade in Afghanistan this winter.