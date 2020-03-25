Two US soldiers died at Camp Humphreys’ barracks over the weekend, investigations underway

Two U.S. soldiers died at Camp Humphreys in South Korea over the weekend, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.

Both soldiers — Pfc. Marissa Jo Gloria, 25, and Spc. Clay Welch, 20 — were pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel after being found unresponsive in their barracks. The cause of their deaths is unclear, and investigations are underway.

Welch, originally from Dearborn Heights, Mich., was a combat medic specialist and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He first arrived in South Korea in February with the brigade, and died on March 22.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Murphy and I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Spc. Welch. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Lt. Col. James Armstrong, Welch's battalion commander, said in an Army news release. "Clay's death affects every member in our formation. We are all deeply saddened by the loss."

Gloria was originally from Moorhead, Minn., and was a combat engineer with the 2nd Infantry Division sustainment brigade. She had been stationed at Camp Humphreys since April 2019, and died on March 21.

“Marissa was a key member of the Jungle Cats Battalion,” Lt. Col. Robert Dion, commander of the brigade’s 11th Engineer Battalion, said in an Army news release. “We are all deeply saddened by the loss and will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Although investigations into their deaths are continuing, Stars & Stripes reports that the 2nd Infantry Division claims their deaths did not stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2nd Infantry Division did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Military Times.