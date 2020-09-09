1st Cavalry Division provides more details in case of soldier who died on platoon run

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 25-year-old tank crewman who collapsed during an Aug. 28 platoon run on Fort Hood and died days later at a civilian hospital in Temple, Texas, according to a 1st Cavalry Division statement sent Tuesday.

The statement comes after the Navajo Nation asked Friday for a thorough investigation into Pvt. Corlton L. Chee’s case and said they were “deeply disturbed” by the string of deaths among Fort Hood soldiers, five of which have been publicly linked to crimes or suspected crimes. Navajo Nation spokesmen did not return a request for comment.

Chee collapsed at roughly 7 a.m. Aug. 28 after he and members of his 11-man platoon ran together to a fixed location and then were released to run back to the starting point as fast as they could.

“The total distance of the run was approximately 2.2 miles,” the 1st Cavalry Division statement reads. “This type of activity is a normal part of everyday physical training in the Army. Witnesses stated PV2 Chee showed no signs of struggling and was running at the front of the group when he collapsed near the end of the run.”

Immediately after he collapsed, fellow soldiers provided initial care until medics arrived. Emergency responders found that Chee didn’t have a pulse but managed to get his circulation back through “advanced life saving measures,” according to the division statement.

Chee was then taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on post where he was determined to be critically ill and was admitted to the intensive care unit with a neurological consultation.

On the evening of Aug. 29, Chee was transferred to a higher level care facility, the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, based on a worsening of his condition and in consultation with the family, according to the division. He died there Sept. 2.

The division statement said that Chee’s chain-of-command reached out to the ill soldier’s family on the morning he collapsed to inform them of the incident.

“His leadership made continued efforts to maintain contact with his family and support them through the trying time at the hospital," the statement reads. "They continue reaching out to his family over the phone and will provide as much support and information as possible.”

Though Army CID is working with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences to understand the cause of Chee’s death, the statement added that it is too early “to draw any conclusions.”

The 1st Cavalry Division invited Chee’s family to attend a unit memorial at Fort Hood and the family has agreed to allow soldiers and leaders from Chee’s unit to attend his funeral in his home state.

Chee, whose home of record is listed as Pinehill, New Mexico, entered the Army in February. In July, he was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, the deceased soldier’s battalion commander, called Chee “an amazing Trooper” who was “so full of life and potential.”

Weather data shows temperatures in the Fort Hood area have regularly reached 100 degrees during the daytime throughout the past month.