Two Army brigade deployments to Mideast and Europe announced

Army officials have announced two upcoming unit rotations to Europe and the Middle East.

The 4th Infantry Division’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy approximately 1,800 personnel this summer to Iraq to support Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Stryker unit will replace the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, from the Louisiana National Guard. Inherent Resolve is the named mission to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Major combat operations ended when ISIS lost its territorial caliphate in 2019, but the group remains active as an insurgency. Tensions between the United States and Iran-backed militias in the region also continue to garner headlines.

“Our Soldiers and leaders have been training hard preparing to answer our nation’s call,” said Col. Ike L. Sallee, commander of the 1st SBCT, in a statement. “We are ready for this mission and we are fortunate to have the very best Soldiers, leaders and family members.”

The 1st Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team from Fort Riley, Kansas, is also slated to deploy approximately 3,800 personnel this summer to Europe to support Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The armored unit will replace the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Atlantic Resolve started in 2014 as a way for the United States to demonstrate its commitment to NATO following the Russian annexation of Crimea and the War in Donbas.

“The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is honored to deploy in support of Atlantic Resolve as a regionally allocated force in Europe,” said Col. Brian E. McCarthy, 1st ABCT commander, in a statement.

“It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s ability to project readiness across the globe,” McCarthy added. “This brigade’s legacy of fighting and training alongside our European partners began in the fields of France during World War One. We are proud to uphold our dedication to a strong Europe, and once again stand with our allies and partners.”