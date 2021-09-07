Army officials announced Tuesday evening that a missing soldier search is underway at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
“We are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Fort Stewart Soldier, [Spc.] Patrick Martin,” said Lt. Col Lindsey Elder, a 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson, in an evening media release.
Martin, 27, is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, which specializes in utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, the release added.
Elder said the missing soldier was last seen at his Fort Stewart barracks at 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.
The division spokesperson expressed her commitment to keeping the public informed on the search.
“His safety is our top priority,” Elder said.
People with information on Martin’s whereabouts should call Fort Stewart investigators at (912) 767-4264 or (912) 767-9629.
Davis Winkie is a staff reporter covering the Army. He originally joined Military Times as a reporting intern in 2020. Before journalism, Davis worked as a military historian. He is also a human resources officer in the Army National Guard.
