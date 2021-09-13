SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Korean War veteran from upstate New York who died in action during one of the coldest winters on record is finally coming home.
Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead’s remains were among many that were turned over by the North Korean government in 2018. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis and other evidence to identify him this March, the Albany Times-Union reported.
The 24-year-old Hadley resident was reported missing in early December 1950 on the sixth day of a retreat at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea as temperatures fell to 30 degrees below zero and soldiers froze to death or lost limbs to frostbite.
Smead’s Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division was attacked on consecutive nights by Chinese forces as it deployed near the reservoir. Within a matter of days, more than 90 percent of the division was killed or wounded, according to the newspaper, citing accounts at the National Museum of the United States Army.
Smead died while helping the remaining soldiers retreat across the frozen reservoir to where Marines held the other side.
Smead will be interred this month at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
“Maxton was MAX in all capital letters, all the time,” Soviak's sister Kathleen said.
The U.S. initially halted the U.S.-bound flights on Friday when the measles cases were first discovered.
The Secretary of State faced partisan criticism for the Afghan withdrawal in the first oversight hearing since all U.S. troops left the country last month.
Lt. Cmdr. Ronald Zenga sexually abused a minor from the time he was assigned to Guam between 2010 and 2013 and continuing beyond his retirement in October 2017, when he was on the faculty at the Naval War College.
The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia.
Load More
Temporary BAH increases from 10 to 20 percent in 56 military housing areas will help ease the financial stress for service members.
Many of the billets will be either replaced by civilian hires or their work will be 'absorbed' by others.
Nuclear modernization opponents and defenders are gearing up to fight again this year over the future ICBM and other efforts.
It is vital to pause and reflect upon how we, as a nation, can best support military children, particularly those with a parent who is a wounded, ill, or fallen servicemember.
“We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. 5th Fleet.