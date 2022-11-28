Fort Bragg law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found on post on Nov. 21, a spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps said.

During a routine patrol Monday morning, Fort Bragg Range Control officials found an abandoned civilian vehicle with human remains at one of Fort Bragg’s ranges, said Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea, a spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps.

“Fort Bragg Emergency Services were immediately dispatched to the scene,” Licea said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person or information about the cause of death, how long the remains appeared to be in the area and whether foul play is suspected.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” Licea said.

On Oct. 5, 2021 human remains were found on Interstate 295 near Fort Bragg and military officials assumed the death investigation, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Those remains found near Fort Bragg in October 2021 were identified in December 2021 as belonging to a Cumberland County, North Carolina woman named Priscilla Sands missing since January 2021, officials said previously. There is no link suspected in the two cases.

This article originally ran in The Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, which has a content-sharing agreement with Army Times. Military Times fellow Zamone Perez contributed to this article