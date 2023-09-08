Editor’s Note: This article was published as part of a content-sharing agreement between Army Times and The Fayetteville Observer.

FORT LIBERTY — Actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will return to the area for a free concert Saturday at McKellar’s Lodge on Fort Liberty presented by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Saturday’s concert is free and open to all Department of Defense cardholders, a Fort Liberty announcement stated.

Folk rock band Stolen Silver is the opening act and takes the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the Lt. Dan Band at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Among his extensive resume of acting gigs, Sinise has had roles as an astronaut in the movie “Apollo 13,” and as a law enforcement official in TV’s “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’' and “CSI:NY,”

But his best-known role, as Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning “Forrest Gump’' in 1994, led to his work with Disabled American Veterans, an organization he continues to support.

Since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Sinise has expanded his outreach and created the Gary Sinise Foundation to further those efforts.

The foundation has donated emergency equipment to local first responders, raised funds for adaptive homes for local wounded veterans, and hosted an annual Christmas trip to Disney World for Gold Star children.

The Lt. Dan Band is also part of the foundation, performing for troops and veterans around the world since 2004 including several concerts at venues in Fayetteville and on post.

The Lt. Dan Band is a cover band and features an eclectic set list of well-known songs.

Parking for Saturday’s concert is available at Pike Field near Pratt Street, with handicapped parking at the Rod and Gun Club parking lot across from McKellar’s Lodge, 9129 McKellar’s Road.

Buses will be available before and after the concert to transport attendees from and to their vehicles, the announcement stated.

There will be bounce houses for the kids, food truck offerings and beverages for purchase and a beer tent.

Outside alcoholic beverages, tents and weapons are not permitted.

No pets other than service dogs are allowed at the event.